Uncontained Greenwood Fire jumps another highway, triggering more evacuations

The Greenwood Fire burning in the Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota is expected to jump State Highway 1 Monday, triggering more evacuations in the area.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire has moved northeast into the vicinity of McDougal Lake, requiring fire and structure protection crews to retreat to safe areas.

Lake County Emergency Management issued new evacuation orders from Deep Lake Road to Isabella Road, including the Mitawan Lake, Grouse Lake and Kitigan Lake Areas. A new Red Cross evacuation area has been established at the ice arena in Babbit.

The fire was first detected on Aug. 15 near Greenwood Lake, approximately 15 miles southwest of Isabella. The Forest Service determined the fire was started by lightning.

The fire remains at around 8,800 acres, which is over 13.75 square miles.

Another public meeting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland.

Boundary Waters closed for at least 7 days

The quickly spreading Greenwood Fire and other fires in the Superior National Forest prompted the Forest Service to close the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness completely. The closure includes all lands, waters, trails, portages, campsites, canoe routes and entry points in the BWCAW.

Permits are canceled through at least Aug. 27 and permit holders will be fully reimbursed.

The Forest Service continued to sweep visitors from the wilderness on Monday in a "safe and orderly manner," according to a Facebook post.

Evacuation orders remain in effect

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has also issued evacuation orders for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor and north of Highway 1 in the vicinity of East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot Lake and Slate Lake.

A Red Cross shelter remains at the Finland Community Center for evacuees and their pets.

Road, forest closures

Hwy. 2 is closed from Forest Hwy. 11 to Hwy. 1. Hwy. 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road.

A Forest Service closure order is in place in parts of the Superior National Forest. It extends across areas within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian and Tofte Ranger Districts.

A temporary flight restriction is also in place over the Greenwood Fire.