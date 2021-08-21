Boundary Waters Canoe Area closing as Greenwood fire continues to grow

Due to the quickly spreading Greenwood fire, the U.S. Forest Service is closing the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as flames threaten the popular camping and canoeing spot.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, the Forest Service says the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will close for seven days due to the fire. The closure includes all land, waters, portages, campsites, canoe routes, and entry points to the wilderness.

The Forest Service says it will reopen the area as soon as it is safe to do so.

In recent days, the Greenwood wildfire has doubled in size, as strong winds have pushed the fire further north. The fire has now been burning for nearly a week after being first identified on Sunday 15 miles southwest of Isabella, Minnesota.

Since first being discovered, Operations Chief Peter Glover with the U.S. Forest Service says the fire has jumped the Highway 2 corridor moving northeast, quickly spreading from 4,700 acres on Thursday to covering more than 9,000 acres by Saturday morning with zero containment so far.

The Forest Service has brought in extra crews including a hotshot crew from South Dakota to battle the flames but say the fire so far has been challenging to get under control.

Glover says more winds are expected on Saturday and could push the fire towards the McDougal Lake area. Fireteams have crafted a defensive plan to protect the lake, Glover says.

Evacuations ordered

Evacuation orders were issued earlier this week for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor and just north of Highway 1. A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the Finland Community Center for those who have been evacuated.

Road, forest closures

Highway 2 is closed from Forest Highway 11 to Highway 1. Highway 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road. The Forest Service has also closed a portion of the Superior National Forest that extends across areas within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian and Tofte Ranger Districts and a small portion of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Air quality alert in effect until Monday

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert effective until 3 p.m. until Monday for Lake and Cook counties due to smoke from the Greenwood Fire as well as the wildfires over the border in Canada. The affected area includes Isabella, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, and the tribal nation of Grand Portage.

Advertisement

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, for the affected area.