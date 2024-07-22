Gov. Walz endorses Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced his support for Kamala Harris as the Democratic replacement for Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

President Biden endorsed Harris as the nominee while bowing out of the race on Sunday.

Walz joins other Minnesota Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, along with U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum, and Angie Craig, who have all already announced their support for Harris to lead the Democratic ticket.

Kamala Harris shakes hands with Governor Tim Walz

In statements on Sunday, Gov. Walz honored Biden's legacy as president but didn't expressively back Harris' run. Monday morning, Walz said he had spoken with Harris on the phone and made it clear he was backing her bid.

"Thanks for the call, @KamalaHarris," he wrote in a post on X. "You have my full support. Let’s go win this thing."

Walz has been mentioned by some media members as a possible running mate for Harris, presuming she secures the nomination. Even Sen. Smith said he'd make a good candidate for vice president.