Biden drops out: MN leaders react after president drops re-election bid

Minnesota political leaders are reacting after President Joe Biden announced Sunday he would bow out of his re-election campaign, putting his support behind Kamala Harris as his replacement.

In a post on X, minutes after the stunning announcement, Senator Amy Klobuchar sent a message thanking President Biden for his service to his country.

"To President Biden, for his service, dedication, and commitment to our country and our democracy - thank you," the tweet reads.

Senator Klobuchar was one of few top-ranking Democrats who didn't directly call for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race. However, she did make it clear that Biden was facing a difficult situation, putting out a statement earlier this month saying Biden had to prove to voters he could win re-election.

Klobuchar didn't throw her support behind Vice President Harris on Sunday. That could be because Klobuchar has been mentioned on the list of people who could replace Biden – if he were to drop out of the race.

Also thanking Biden was Governor Tim Walz – who, along with other Democratic governors, re-affirmed his support behind Biden less than three weeks ago.

"Joe Biden is and has always been an American hero. History will look fondly on his legacy," wrote Walz.

In his first reaction to the news, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey backed Biden's choice of Harris.

"I agree with President Biden and am proud to support Kamala Harris for President of the United States," he wrote on X.

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin also backed Harris: "President Biden’s announcement is an extraordinary act of selflessness and leadership from a president who has built an equally extraordinary legacy," said DFL Chair Ken Martin. "He saved our economy, passed the most significant climate policies in our nation’s history, lowered prescription drug prices for seniors, and defended our democracy at its most vulnerable moment. Few presidents in American history have done more for our country than Joe Biden.

"As we thank President Biden for his service and for everything he has done for our country, we must also look ahead to the existential stakes in November. Our party must now rally behind Vice-President Harris and emerge as a united front ready to defeat Donald Trump."

Republican leaders react

In a post on X, moments after President Biden announced his decision, GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer said it doesn't matter who the Dems choose – he feels Donald Trump will win regardless.

"It doesn’t matter who the Democrats put at the top of the ticket, @realDonaldTrump WILL win in November," wrote Emmer. "Why? Because Americans know it’s the Democrats’ failed policies that have wreaked havoc on their everyday lives, and they’ve had enough."

The Minnesota GOP went further and called for Biden to resign from office.

"After @TheDemocrats - including @GovTimWalz - spent months lying to the American people that Biden was fit to run for re-election, he has finally dropped out," the party wrote. "But why is he still fit to be the President of the US if he's not fit to be a candidate? Biden must resign immediately."