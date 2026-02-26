Gov. Walz to detail his plan to take on Minnesota fraud: Watch live

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce a comprehensive anti-fraud legislative package targeting Medicaid fraud in Minnesota. Both DFL and GOP members have introduced separate plans to tackle Medicaid fraud, with differing approaches. A recent report highlights historical failures in Minnesota's fraud prevention efforts, dating back to the 1970s.



Gov. Tim Walz is set to outline his plan to take on fraud in Minnesota during a news conference on Thursday.

Gov. Walz fraud plan

What we know:

Gov. Walz is scheduled to speak at 10:45 a.m. to introduce a "comprehensive anti-fraud legislative package" to take on Medicaid fraud.

Walz will be joined by members of his administration, including Department of Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi, Department of Human Services Inspector General James Clark, and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans.

Dig deeper:

Program Integrity Director Tim O'Malley is not listed among the participants in the news conference.

O'Malley, who was tapped by Gov. Walz to lead an investigation into the state's fraud problem last year, released a report this week on Minnesota's fraud situation.

It found failures by the state dating back to the 1970s and the state consistently failing to act on the recommendations of state and federal auditors to address weaknesses in fraud prevention.

The report also included analysis from former Department of Human Services workers who claimed department leaders urged "compassion over compliance" when it came to fraud prevention measures.

DFL members introduce their plan

The backstory:

It's unclear how Gov. Walz plan will differ or overlap with plans released on Wednesday by Attorney General Keith Ellison and Democratic leaders in the Minnesota leadership.

Ellison and Rep. Matt Norris pushed for a revised MAP Act on Wednesday which would increase staffing in the attorney general's fraud unit, give him increased subpoena powers, make it easier to prosecute Medicaid fraud cases, and increase the penalties for Medicaid fraud.

Later that day, DFL leaders also introduced a package of 13 bills aimed at taking on Medicaid fraud. The bills would allow for increased site visits, background checks on providers, electronic visit verification, and modernizing state computer systems.

GOP released their own fraud plan

The other side:

At the same time, GOP members have unveiled their Fraud Isn't Free Act, which would hold agency heads and staff accountable for not acting quickly enough to respond to fraud cases.

The bill would also include budget penalties for agencies that are dealing with fraud and salary penalties for the agency heads.