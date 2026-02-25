Minnesota lawmakers clash over fraud prevention bills

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are struggling to agree on fraud prevention measures. Democrats proposed 13 new bills focused on oversight and prevention. Republicans want an independent Office of Inspector General and transparency on fraud reports.



The fight against fraud has Minnesota lawmakers at odds as they struggle to agree on solutions.

Fraud prevention proposals on the table

What we know:

Democrats introduced a package of 13 bills aiming to enhance oversight and prevent fraud. These include increased site visits, background checks on providers, electronic visit verification, and modernizing state computer systems. They also propose creating a consumer protection fraud bureau.

Republicans, on the other hand, are advocating for the establishment of an independent Office of Inspector General. They argue this is fundamental to combating fraud effectively. Additionally, they are pushing for an unredacted version of the initial fraud report from Optum, which the state has partially blacked out.

House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to tackling fraud, while Rep. Jon Koznick criticized Democrats, accusing them of being "frauds on fraud."

Bipartisan efforts and challenges

What they're saying:

"When we talk about implementing electronic visit verification or beefing up the Medicaid fraud control unit, you know, I'd love to think that we can move quickly," said Stephenson, expressing hope for bipartisan cooperation.

Rep. Jeff Backer voiced frustration over the lack of transparency, sarcastically remarking on the difficulties of doing his job without full access to information.

Despite the disagreements, there is a shared desire among lawmakers to address fraud, and Gov. Tim Walz is expected to release a list of anti-fraud priorities as soon as Thursday.

What we don't know:

Whether any of the proposed measures will pass this year remains uncertain.

The details of Gov. Walz's upcoming anti-fraud priorities are yet to be revealed.