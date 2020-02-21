Gov. Walz considers 30-day hold on Northern Metals permit after fire

article

Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he is considering whether to place a 30-day hold on a Sherburne County recycling company’s permit to operate because of a massive fire that has burned for days.

Walz, speaking at a forum organized by the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs, said he was looking at ways to hold Northern Metals accountable for pollution caused by the fire at its recycling facility in Becker.

"I have to be very careful as governor because they will sue me, but I do not trust this entity (Northern Metals) to do the right thing,” the first-term Democratic governor said.

Walz said he’s been briefed by the state fire marshal, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and state Department of Health twice in the past 48 hours about the fire, which forced local schools to cancel classes and sparked concerns about air quality in as many as eight counties.

Walz said the MPCA and Health Department would make the decision on a 30-day hold.

MPCA’s air quality monitoring will have results within 48 to 72 hours, Walz said.

“The way they tell me these, they are not healthy but they are not dangerous, which is not comforting at all when I heard that,” Walz said, “Meaning folks that are in the general vicinity are not going to get sick. But we need to know, much like a (Sept. 11, 2001) situation, what did you breathe in with hundreds of cars burning?”

Protesters interrupted a forum featuring Governor Tim Walz at the University of Minnesota. (University of Minnesota)

During the wide-ranging forum at the University of Minnesota, Walz was twice interrupted at length by protesters.

Walz briefly left the stage after several minutes of chanting and disruption by anti-police activists. Police got the people to leave, and Walz returned, noting their “passion and anguish” on the issue.

Later, the governor was interrupted again by people opposing Enbridge Energy’s planned Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota. Walz engaged with the people, but they continued chanting.

"Do you want me to stop the pipeline?" Walz asked, to which protesters said they did. "Under what authority? I just said, I do not have that authority."

Line 3 has been slowed by legal challenges that Walz has allowed to continue, in addition to regulatory review. The governor said the judicial and regulatory processes should play out.

"This is very dangerous thinking to say, I can arbitrarily go outside what is not the constitutional power, the legal power, of the governor to be able to (stop Line 3). That's dangerous," Walz said.

The governor blasted legislative Republicans over recently unveiled proposals to cut taxes and crack down on crime in the Twin Cities.

Senate Republicans said Thursday that they wanted to cut Minnesota’s lowest income tax bracket to 4.9 percent from 5.35 percent, saving a maximum of $118 for an individual taxpayer. Another GOP proposal would eliminate the state’s tax on Social Security income, which would benefit people who have additional investment income.

"I think it's incumbent on me not to close doors before they've been fully debated, but it's a pretty heavy lift for me to see that makes sense,” Walz said.

House Republicans have offered legislation that would add more police and cameras on light rail lines in response to crime concerns, but Walz said the GOP’s talking points were “very dangerous” because they were telling people they shouldn’t feel safe in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Walz, who supports U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar for president, said he would back U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders if he gets the Democratic nomination. Other Democratic elected officials have raised concerns about Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist.

The governor said he supports efforts to protect Minnesota voters’ partisan affiliation from becoming public after the March 3 presidential primary. State law requires all four major political parties – the Minnesota DFL, Republican Party, and two pro-marijuana parties – to get lists of voters’ names and their partisan preference.

There are no restrictions on what the parties can do with those lists. Several bills have been filed in the Legislature to impose restrictions, and Walz said if it were up to him, he would keep voters’ affiliation private.

“I'm super uncomfortable when I have judges calling me and telling me, governor, I'm not going to be able to vote” because of the possibility of their affiliation becoming public, Walz said.