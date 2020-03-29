Friends show support from afar for Minneapolis woman isolated in hospice care with cancer

The coronavirus pandemic has had a lot of negative effects but it has also spurred plenty of innovation as companies, families, and friends have had to find other ways to communicate when face-to-face interaction is limited.

A parade on Sunday for one Minneapolis woman is an example of just that.

Friends say Theresa Kappes was blindsided by colon cancer at the start of the month. She is now in hospice care at her home in Minneapolis and cannot have visitors.

Organized on Facebook, her friends wanted to do something special to support Kappes during this tough time. So Sunday, they organized the parade to show Theresa she isn't alone in her fight.

Cars lined Florida Avenue as part of the parade. Photojournalist Russ Weseman captured the incredible moment. Hit play to see more.

To help with Kappes' recovery and to keep up with her story, you can find her GoFundMe page here.