Fort Snelling Park reopening for Memorial Day weekend

Fort Snelling State Park is reopening once again just in time for Memorial Day weekend after closing a second time this year due to spring flooding.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced the park will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m., just in time for the holiday weekend. People can access the swimming beach, parking lots, picnic area, visitor center, and Snelling Lake Trail.

The park closed twice this spring due to flooding concerns. The initial closure, spanning from April 21 to May 15, was caused by flooding from the melting snow. The park closed again just two days later due to the Minnesota River flooding from heavy rainfall in southern Minnesota.

Unfortunately, some areas of the park will remain closed due to flood damage. The Pike and Picnic Islands are closed indefinitely due to flooding and debris from this spring. The fishing pier at Snelling Lake is undergoing minor repairs before it can be used.

For up-to-date information on the park, visit the Fort Snelling State Park website here.