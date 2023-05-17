Fort Snelling temporarily closed again due to flooding

article

Only six days after reopening following being closed due to spring flooding, Fort Snelling State Park has announced it will close again for the same reason.

Fort Snelling State Park will temporarily close again to the public at 8 a.m. on Wednesday due to rising water from the Minnesota River that is expected to flood the main park road and parking lots.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) closed the park on April 21 as water continued to rise from both the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers.

According to the announcement, the park will remain closed until floodwaters recede and DNR staff are able to "Address any immediate flood-related repairs, debris removal and safety issues."

"We are disappointed to close Fort Snelling State Park for the second time this spring but must do so out of concern for visitor and staff safety," said Ann Pierce, the DNR Parks and Trails Division Director, in the announcement.

The last time Fort Snelling Park closed due to flooding was in 2019, and it remained closed for several months.