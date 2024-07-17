Former Prince home listed at $700K in Golden Valley

article

A four-bedroom house built in 1985 that once belonged to iconic Minnesota artist Prince is currently for sale in Golden Valley.

Real estate records say Prince, whose real name was Rogers Nelson, purchased the property and had it custom-built for his mother.

The listing shared by Coldwell Banker Realty has an asking price of $699,900 and boasts an open floor plan on the main level with a sunken living room and an original chandelier. The property also features new carpets throughout the property, a new paint job, a new roof, and an additional bedroom in a partially finished basement. There is also a second-story deck that can be accessed via catwalk.

The location at 115 King Creek Road in Golden Valley puts it within five miles of downtown Minneapolis.

The 0.49-acre parcel also includes one full bathroom and two partial bathrooms along with a two-car garage and two fireplaces within the 3,231 square-foot property.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose and did not leave a will.