Former MN pastor killed during ‘act of violence’ in Africa

The Brief The Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes shared a message with its members announcing the death of former pastor Beau Shroyer. Shroyer, 44, was killed in the South African nation of Angola on Oct. 25, during what the church called "an act of violence." He was currently living in Angola with his wife and five children doing missionary work, according to the church.



A former pastor for the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, was killed while doing missionary work in South Africa.

What we know

In an update, the church’s lead pastor, Troy Easton, shared that, "our dear brother and friend Beau Shroyer was killed in an act of violence while serving Jesus in Angola, Africa," on Friday, Oct. 25.

Details of his death remain unclear. However, the church says it will look to console Shroyer’s wife, and five kids, during their time of grief.

Shroyer, 44, was a former pastor with Lakes Area Vineyard Church and moved to Angola with his family in 2021 after becoming missionaries with SIM USA – a North Carolina-based evangelist organization.

Philanthropic heart

According to the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Shroyer worked for the Detroit Lakes Police Department in 2013 before becoming a real estate agent prior to his missionary work.

In a social media post the day before his death, Shroyer wrote on Facebook about meeting a young student walking his way to school, saying, "one of the reasons that the Nyneka people, who we are serving are among the most marginalized people groups in Angola" was a lack of access to education.



"Please pray for Mauricio and others like him who spend half of their day walking to school and back," the post says.

A previous post details, "spreading manure by hand over a 40x16 meter agricultural plot" as part of a daily task he had accomplished in Angola.

What we don’t know

Authorities have not yet declared whether charges will be filed against any potential suspect.