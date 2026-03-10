Festival of Nations becomes International Festival of Minnesota, St. Paul stop announced

The Brief A re-imagined Festival of Nations returns to Minnesota as the International Festival of Minnesota. The event takes place April 10-11 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, with 67 nations participating. More than 5,000 students from Minnesota and other states are currently registered to attend.



A cultural tradition formerly known as the Festival of Nations will return to Minnesota from April 10-11, now renamed as the International Festival of Minnesota.

International Festival of Minnesota in St. Paul

What we know:

The festival will feature participation from 67 nations and ethnic communities, with a press release saying it plans to offer "global cuisine, artisan goods, and music and dance performances.

According to organizers, the festival, "aims to foster understanding and celebrate the cultural traditions that shape communities across Minnesota and beyond."

The Festival of Nations began in 1932, but canceled several events during the COVID-19 pandemic before it was rebranded.

What they're saying:

"More than 5,000 students from across Minnesota and four additional states are already registered to attend, making this both a powerful educational experience and a vibrant community celebration," said executive director Steve Heckler in a press release.

Community partners are working to make the festival accessible and welcoming to all, with Metro Transit offering free bus and light rail rides for attendees on April 10 and 11. Passes can be downloaded at ifestmn.org.

What we don't know:

Details about specific performances and activities are yet to be announced.

What's next:

Tickets for people 15 and older are $21 and $10 for people 8 to 14. Children 7 and younger are free.

