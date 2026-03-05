Trump removes Noem: 'Don't let the door hit you on the way out', Flanagan says

The Brief President Trump announced he is removing Kristi Noem from her role as secretary of Homeland Security. The announcement comes shortly after Noem faced two days of testimony on Capitol Hill. Here's how Minnesota leaders are reacting to the news.



Minnesota leaders reacted strongly after President Trump announced he is replacing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump made the announcement to replace Noem on Thursday, with plans to nominate Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin. This comes after she faced two days of testimony on Capitol Hill, with grilling from GOP members as well as Democrats over her handling of DHS and ICE agents, including Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota.

Here is how Minnesota leaders are responding.

Gov. Tim Walz

In a statement on X, Gov. Tim Walz wrote: "Kristi Noem has done a stunning amount of damage and it’s good she’s gone. But this doesn’t change the fact that we need a complete overhaul of DHS, impartial investigations into the killings of two American citizens, and information on children that were taken from Minnesota."

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan released the following statement:

"Don't let the door hit you on the way out. Just because you got fired, Minnesotans won’t forget what you did to our neighbors. We will continue to fight for you to be held accountable. This is a move many of us have organized for. Trump's DHS has killed two Minnesotans, terrorized our immigrant communities, detained citizens, and traumatized our children. But make no mistake – changing the head of this agency will not change the direction of his mass deportation agenda. It’s time to rip ICE apart."

Sen. Tina Smith

Sen. Tina Smith released the following statement:

"Kristi Noem led a lawless and violent agency that wreaked havoc on our state and killed two Minnesotans. Her firing is welcome news, but it is much too late.

"Firing Kristi Noem will not bring back Alex Pretti. It will not bring back Renee Good. It will not make Minnesota whole again after the horror and devastation wrought upon us by Operation Metro Surge.

"Until Congress passes meaningful restraints to rein in ICE’s terror, nothing will substantively change. ICE will take its reckless and dangerous behavior to whichever city or town the President decides to target next."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

In a post on X, Sen. Klobuchar wrote: "Breaking: Kristi Noem is out. Minnesotans stood up for Alex and Renee and so many others. And if anyone ever asked why we have committee hearings and demand answers…." then shared a video of her questioning Noem in a recent committee hearing.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

In a very short statement on X, Frey said, "Good Riddance."

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy released the following statement:

"Good riddance to Kristi Noem, whose cruelty and corruption is a reflection of the mission that sent her to Minnesota. This is beginning of Noem’s accountability, not the end. She lost a job title and access to a private jet. Minnesotans lost their freedom, lost family members, and Renee Good and Alex Pretti lost their lives. Reassigning Kristi Noem and Greg Bovino does nothing to heal the harm they've done. I look forward to them facing real consequences."

US Rep. Angie Craig

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig released the following statement:

"Kristi Noem was unqualified from the start, and she reminded Minnesotans of that fact every single day she served as Secretary of Homeland Security. Under her leadership, ICE terrorized our state and got two Minnesotans killed. That’s why I led articles of impeachment against her in the House and have repeatedly called for her resignation.

"While this is welcome news, we should all be clear that President Trump is firing Noem because she made him look bad, not because he believes her tactics were wrong.

"Minnesotans know we are not out of the woods yet and we can’t afford another rubber stamp for Trump’s immigration agenda leading DHS. And even though we’ve seen that loyalty is a one-way street for this president, that’s exactly what Markwayne Mullin will be.

"I'm urging Senate Democrats not to support Mullin's nomination or give a cent to Trump's DHS until his administration agrees to rein in ICE and start following the law."