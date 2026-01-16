Federal agents raid St. Paul home without warrant, neighbors say

The Brief Surveillance cameras inside the home showed federal agents storming in with assault rifles on Thursday. They detained six residents, including a 12-year-old boy, neighbors said. The agents said they had a warrant but never showed one, neighbors said. Then, a warrant appeared on the doorstep the next day.



Federal agents broke through a door and raided a home on Nevada Avenue East in St. Paul on Thursday afternoon, storming in with assault rifles and detaining six residents, including a 12-year-old boy, according to neighbors.

Feds raid St. Paul home, take six residents: neighbors

What we know:

Neighbors who spoke with someone who was in the home during the raid said the agents claimed to have a search warrant but never showed one. The next day, a warrant appeared on the doorstep.

The warrant – from a state court, not a federal one – was signed by a judge in Ramsey County. But it did not match a sample warrant that a state court spokesperson provided for comparison. In addition, it did not have a case number or file stamp and there was no record of it being filed with the court, though that is not always done immediately.

Neighbors said the residents were told that it was part of a narcotics investigation.

Surveillance video shows agents going from room to room. A woman is seen holding an infant. Neighbors said she and the baby were not detained because the woman showed her state-issued ID.

What they're saying:

"They started banging the door, kicked the door in," recalled neighbor Jeffrey Jones, who watched agents enter the home. "It’s different when it hits so close to home, right next door to you and actually having a relationship with these people."

Frances Clatworthy, a family friend who tried to pick up the detained boy from a federal building near Minneapolis on Friday, said she was told that he was transported to an immigration center in San Antonio, Texas. She said it is not immediately clear where the other five residents were taken. She said the family immigrated to the United States from Venezuela in 2023 and noted that each of the adults detained has a work permit and a state-issued ID.

Sean Piette, another neighbor, said he was suspicious of the claims that it was part of narcotics investigation because video from his outdoor camera captured someone delivering a package to the house minutes before the raid.

"The federal agents inside were telling them there’s drugs in it, and if no one inside at the time claimed that package that they were going to take everybody in the house," he said.

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.