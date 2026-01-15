FBI offering $100K reward in vandalism, theft after Wednesday night ICE shooting

The Brief The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information after several federal vehicles were vandalized Wednesday night in north Minneapolis. Federal authorities say government property was vandalized and stolen during protests after an ICE agent shot a man from Venezuela after a traffic stop. Authorities say an ICE agent was attacked by three men before firing a defensive shot. It sparked a night of protests near the scene, exactly one week after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis.



The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information after "several" federal vehicles were vandalized Wednesday night.

FBI reward

What we know:

The FBI is offering a reward related to Wednesday night’s vandalism and theft of government property. They’re seeking to recover stolen property, and to find the individuals responsible for the vandalism.

At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, FBI personnel responded to a reported assault on a federal officer in north Minneapolis. Authorities say in the aftermath, several government vehicles were vandalized, broken into and government property was stolen from inside the vehicles.

The FBI is seeking information that will lead to the recovery of the stolen government property, and/or the arrest of the individuals responsible for the damaged property.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Second ICE shooting

The backstory:

Tensions are high in the Twin Cities with thousands of federal agents in the area doing ongoing immigration enforcement operations. Exactly one week after the fatal shooting of Renee Good, there was a second shooting involving an ICE officer Wednesday night in north Minneapolis.

Federal agents were attempting to take a man from Venezuela into custody after a traffic stop Wednesday night when DHS officials say the man attacked the agent. Two other people arrived from a nearby apartment when federal authorities say they also started attacking the officer. The ICE agent fired a defensive shot, striking the Venezuelan man in the leg. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident sparked a night of protests and unrest in the area of the shooting scene.