Fatal St. Paul police shooting ruled justified by Ramsey County Attorney's Office

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says charges are not warranted in the fatal police shooting of Brandon DaleSaun Keys in December 2023.

The incident on Dec. 7, 2023, resulted in 24-year-old Keys' death and left a St. Paul police officer wounded. Body-worn camera footage shows Keys exchanging gunfire with the St. Paul officer, who was shot in the leg.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office released a statement on Thursday concluding that "The use of deadly force by St. Paul Police Officer Michael Tschida was legally justified under Minnesota law."

"I’m sure this incident has deeply impacted all of those involved, including our community," the Ramsey County Attorney's Office said in its statement. "The truth is that all too often police officers are called to dangerous situations, having to place their lives on the line to protect those who call upon them and our community. We should appreciate this act of public service while also recognizing the deep loss that is felt by the family and friends of Mr. Keys."

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2023, near the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Cretin Avenue when Officer Tschida responded to a 911 call from a woman reporting a man she had an order of protection against was following her and intentionally ramming his vehicle into hers. Police say she also reported the man had a gun and had broken out a window in her vehicle.

In the bodycam footage, Tschida can be seen arriving at the scene as Keys is at the woman’s car window. The officer pulls his gun and tells Keys to get on the ground. Keys retreats behind his vehicle door, and an exchange of gunfire ensures.

Officer Tschida had 14 years of law enforcement at the time of the incident.

