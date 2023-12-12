Fatal St. Paul police shooting: Bodycam footage released

The St. Paul Police Department released bodycam footage from the police shooting in which an officer was injured, and the suspect was struck in the head and later died.

The footage is from Officer Michael Tschida's bodycam and in-car camera while responding to a violation of an order for protection call, which resulted in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brandon Daleshaun Keys.

The video released Tuesday breaks down the events that led up to the shooting. In the footage, Tschida can be seen arriving at the scene as Keys is at the woman’s car window. The officer pulls his gun and tells Keys to get on the ground. Keys retreats behind his vehicle door, and an exchange of gunfire ensures.

There were other vehicles next to the suspect’s car at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

"While only one piece of a complex investigation, I hope the release of these videos provides some answers to Mr. Key’s family as they grieve their loved one," said St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry in a written statement. "We know the events that transpired last Thursday afternoon will have lasting effects on our community, our first responders to include our officers, paramedics, dispatchers, and our professional staff. Healing is a process that takes time, patience, and support. We stand together as one community and will do everything we can to support one another while the BCA completes its investigation."

The shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 near the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Cretin Avenue North in St. Paul.

According to authorities, police responded to a violation of an order for protection. A woman called 911 reporting she had an order of protection against a man, identified as Keys, who was following her as she was driving in the area.

The woman reported Keys was intentionally driving his vehicle into hers, and he had a gun. According to authorities, the woman stopped at North Cretin and Marshall Avenues, when Keys got out of the vehicle and approached hers.

An officer, identified as Michael Tschida, arrived and confronted Keys. Keys fired a handgun at Tschida and struck him in the lower leg. Tschida returned fire, striking Keys in the head.

Both men were taken to Regions Hospital. Tschida was treated for his injury and released from the hospital. He was placed on standard administrative leave.

Keys died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry and Mayor Melvin Carter held a press conference Tuesday afternoon about the decision to release bodycam footage of the shooting.

"Trust cannot be built, cannot be established, cannot be protected in the dark, which is why transparency is such a core function. Releasing bodycam footage so that our community members can understand what transpired on that day is a core part of our transparency strategy," said Mayor Carter.

Henry added they hope "the release of body camera footage will help create at least some clarity around some of the facts that we know very early on."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.