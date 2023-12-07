St. Paul officer hurt in police shooting, suspect dies from injuries

A police shooting in St. Paul left an officer injured Thursday, according to St. Paul police. The suspect involved in the shooting later died from his injuries.

Police responded to the area of Marshall Avenue and Cretin Avenue North in St. Paul after 2 p.m. Police say a St. Paul police officer was injured in a shooting near the intersection.

Michael Tschida has since been identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) as the officer who fired his department handgun. He has 14 years of law enforcement experience.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner later identified the suspect as Brandon Daleshaun Keys, 24, of Maplewood. Keys died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.

According to police, officers responded to a violation of an order of protection. A woman called 911 reporting she had an order of protection against a man and that man was following her as she was driving in the area. They were in separate vehicles and the woman was attempting to drive away from him.

The woman reported that the man was intentionally driving his vehicle into hers. She also reported the man had a handgun and had broken out a window of her vehicle, police said.

Tschida arrived in the area and confronted the man. The man then fired a handgun at Tschida and struck him in the lower leg. He then returned fire, striking the man. St. Paul fire medics responded and provided medical aid.

The officer was taken to Regions Hospital to treat his injury, and he has since been released from the hospital, police say. The woman involved was not injured.

According to St. Paul police, the officer will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

The BCA is now handling the investigation. The BCA will review bodycam footage from the officer involved as part of its investigation, police said.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert.