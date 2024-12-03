Employee drowning during lake weed removal nets $730K fine for company

The Brief Your Lake Aquatic Plant Management, LLC, has been fined more than $730,000 from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry's (DLI) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). A death of an employee while scuba diving in May 2024 prompted an investigation into workplace conditions. The investigation found several violations, including a lack of training and standards within the company.



Columbia Heights-based Your Lake Aquatic Plant Management, LLC, has been fined more than $730,000 after an investigation found several training and standards violations following the death of one of its employees.

What we know

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry's (DLI) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a $730,369 penalty to Your Lake Aquatic Plant Management, LLC, for "commercial diving standard violations" resulting from the death of one of its workers in May 2024 while scuba diving to perform aquatic weed removal.

An investigation found that employees did not have the experience or training necessary to perform work safely and were not trained in CPR and first aid.

It also found that an employee was not designated to be in charge of all aspects of the diving operation, and a standby diver was not available while diving operations took place. A safe-practices manual was also not developed or maintained.

OSHA issues willful safety citations only when companies know a hazardous condition exists, but don’t make reasonable efforts to eliminate it.

The process of aquatic weed removal includes physical exertion from pulling, hauling and carrying weeds and bundles in highly variable water conditions, including fluctuating temperatures, visibility, depths and currents.

This is the second Minnesota worker drowning since June 2022 that involved employees using scuba diving equipment while performing aquatic weed removal in a lake, according to the DLI.

What they’re saying

"Every person should be able to go to work and come home safely. This was a tragic and preventable loss," said DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach in a statement. "It's the responsibility of all employers to follow health and safety laws and keep their employers safe at work."

What’s next

Your Lake Aquatic Plant Management, has filed a notice of contest.