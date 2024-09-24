Elsa Segura to appear in court for plea, resentencing in Monique Baugh's killing

The Brief Elsa Segura is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning to enter a plea and be sentenced in the 2019 killing of Twin Cities Relator Monique Baugh. Segura initially received a sentence of life in prison, but the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned her conviction, and she has since reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is expected to hold a press conference after the court hearing.



Elsa Segura, once sentenced to life in prison for aiding in the murder of real estate agent Monique Baugh, is expected to reenter a plea and be resentenced in court on Tuesday after her initial conviction was overturned earlier this year.

Background

On New Year’s Eve in 2019, 28-year-old Baugh showed up to a fake home showing in Maple Grove, where she was then kidnapped, tortured, and eventually killed. Segura was accused of setting up the showing to help her then-boyfriend and two other men who participated in the crime.

A jury found her guilty on aiding and abetting charges of attempted premeditated first-degree murder, kidnapping, and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

However, the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned her conviction in January. Justices said the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence and that the trial judge made an error in jury instructions.

What's new?

Segura was entitled to a new trial, which was set to begin in October, but the 32-year-old has since reached a plea agreement with Hennepin County prosecutors. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning for a plea hearing and resentencing, according to court records.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is expected to speak after a court hearing. The press conference can be watched live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

Dig deeper

Segura’s conviction is not the only one thrown out in connection to Baugh’s killing. The state Supreme Court overturned Lyndon Wiggins conviction after ruling in March that the judge in his case also made mistakes during jury instructions.

Meanwhile, the high court heard appeals from the other two men convicted in the case, but upheld their sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Wiggins is scheduled to next appear in court on Thursday.