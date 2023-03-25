Elon Musk tells employees to get back in office with 2:30 am memo

article

Twitter CEO Elon Musk reportedly sent a notice to staff early Wednesday morning to remind them that working from home is not acceptable.

According to Platformer managing editor Zoë Schiffer, Musk emailed employees at 2:30 in the morning, writing that "office is not optional." In the email, he complained that half of the San Francisco headquarters was empty the day before.

Musk is not a fan of remote work. Back in November, he ended Twitter's work-from-home accommodations, telling employees within driving distance of the office that they needed to show up in person or consider their "resignation accepted."

Last summer, he sent a similar note to his employees at Tesla, telling employees they were required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. "Remote work is no longer acceptable," was the subject line of that email.

Since his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, Musk has shown no qualms about showing the door to Twitter employees who aren't down with his vision. He's ordered several rounds of layoffs , both as a cost-cutting measure and as a means of excising those who don't agree with the direction he's taking the company.

Twitter is no longer responding to requests for comment from the press. The press@twitter.com email address automatically responds to journalists with a poop emoji.

As the COVID-19 pandemic era comes to an end, more businesses are having their remote workers return to the office.

A Labor Department report released this week found that 72.5% of business establishments said their employees teleworked rarely or not at all last year, the Wall Street Journal reported . That figure was an increase from 60.1% in 2021. The survey showed about 21 million more workers on-site full time in 2022 compared to the year before.

The share of businesses with some, but not all employees teleworking was 16.4% in 2022, a decrease from 29.8% the year prior, according to the Labor Department.

The paper noted that several large companies are pushing their employees to show up in-person at the office more often. Those include the Walt Disney Co., which requires employees to come into work for four days a week, Starbucks Corp., and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc.

"Our hypothesis is that it is still easier to build trust in person and that those relationships help us work more effectively," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a letter to employees earlier this month.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.