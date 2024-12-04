Eli Hart wrongful death lawsuit: Family reaches $2.25M settlement with Dakota County

article

The Brief Eli Hart, 6, was fatally shot by his mother, Julissa Thaler, in May 2022. She was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence in prison. His father, Tory Hart, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County and two of its employees. Court records show Dakota County has agreed to pay $2.25 million to Eli Hart’s family after reaching a settlement.



What to know

Eli Hart was found fatally shot in the trunk of the car his mother was driving in May 2022. His mother, Julissa Angelica Genrich Thaler, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In August 2022, Eli Hart's father, Tory Hart, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Dakota County and two county employees, Beth Dehner and Jennifer Streefland.

Tory Hart had been fighting for custody of his son prior to his death. His wife, Josie Josephson, previously told FOX 9 the boy's mother struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues, and despite their repeated calls for help, his biological mom was awarded full custody.

The lawsuit says Dakota County Social Services provided services to Eli Hart, with Tory Hart claiming the county and its employees were negligent. Tory Hart was seeking more than $75,000 in damages, but court records filed on Dec. 3, 2024, say a settlement had been reached with Dakota County for $2.25 million.

The funds will be distributed between family members and attorneys, including:

$1.21 million distributed to Tory Hart

$50,000 distributed to Eli Hart’s paternal grandparents

$25,000 distributed to Eli Hart’s maternal grandmother

$956,185 for attorney and legal fees

$2,675 for funeral expenses

What they’re saying

A Dakota County spokesperson issued the following statement to FOX 9:

"The murder of Eli Hart was a horrific tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and to all those affected by his death. The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, but it brings closure to a very emotional case for family, county staff and all involved. Dakota County remains firmly committed to the safety and wellbeing of our community’s children."