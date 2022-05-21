Mother arrested, victim identified in case of boy’s body found in trunk

article

Orono police arrested a 28-year-old woman on probable cause for murder in the death of a boy found dead in the trunk of car during a traffic stop in Mound Friday morning.

Orono police confirmed that the woman, who was booked into the Hennepin County Jail early Saturday morning, had been arrested in connection with the case. Another suspect is also in custody and charges are still pending. Court documents indicate that the female suspect is the child’s mother.

Family members identified the boy as six-year-old Eli Hart. Court documents show that Eli Hart's father, Tory Hurt, had been fighting for custody of his son. Tory Hurt's finance, Josie Josephson, told Fox 9 that the boy's mother struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues.

According to an email sent Saturday by Westonka Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Borg, Hart was a kindergarten student at Shirley Hills Primary School in Mound.

"It is horrifying and difficult to process a tragedy of this magnitude, especially in our close-knit community. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who are grieving this profound loss," Borg wrote.

On Friday at 7 a.m. Orono police responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle driving on its rim with the back window smashed out. Police said they pulled over a silver car with a matching description on Bartlett Blvd in Mound.

An officer noticed blood inside the car while speaking to the driver, searched the vehicle and found the body of a boy in the truck, according to Orono police.

Investigators determined that, earlier, the same car was at a Shell gas station on Three Points Blvd., where they located evidence, police said. Police also searched an apartment complex off Interlachen Rd and an area off of Red Oak Ln.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

