Electronic IDs in Minnesota bill stalled by lawmakers this session

The Brief A bill before Minnesota House lawmakers that would create a system of electronic IDs and drivers' licenses for Minnesotans failed to gain approval on Monday. Likening the system to Apple Pay or Google Pay, Rep. Tabke promoted the system as convenient, secure and safe, while noting that 14 other states already use something similar. The committee also failed to approve an amendment that would have limited eligibility for electronic credentials only to people able to prove U.S. citizenship.



A proposal to create a system that allows Minnesotans to have electronic IDs and drivers' licenses might never leave the parking lot this legislative session.

Electronic drivers licenses in Minnesota

What we know:

Sponsored by Rep. Brad Tabke (DFL-Shakopee), HF 1335 would authorize the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to implement a system of electronic versions of identification, give the department the authority to set rules on their limit and usage, and set any fees associated with them.

In the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee on Monday, Rep. Tabke touted the tech as offering "convenience, security and safety," while saying Minnesota would join 14 other states that already have a similar system in place.

A similar bill, also sponsored by Rep. Tabke, was proposed last session as well.

At that time, Rep. Tabke likened the system to Apple Pay, Google Pay or a chipped credit card that can be readily available on a person’s smartphone.

What's next:

On Monday, the bill failed to pass the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.

Prior to the vote, the committee failed to approve an amendment that would have limited eligibility for electronic credentials only to people able to prove U.S. citizenship or lawful presence in the U.S.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether the proposal will again service in another package of bills.