Electronic IDs in Minnesota could be coming in 2026 under new bill

Minnesotans could have the option of electronic licenses and ID cards as soon as next summer, if a bill proposed by lawmakers is approved this legislative session.

Electronic IDs in Minnesota

What the bill says:

H.F. 1335, authored by Rep. Brad Tabke (DFL-Shakopee), would authorize the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Vehicle Services Division (DVS) to implement electronic versions of driver’s licenses and Minnesota IDs as soon as July 1, 2026.

Minnesota’s DVS would be tasked with overseeing the program implementation and setting up any fee structure for them.

As part of its roll-out, DVS could contract with third-party entities to develop an electronic credential system that would comply with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators' most recent standards.

As a safeguard against fraud, under the bill DVS would only be permitted to issue an electronic ID to people who are otherwise eligible for a physical one, and data for the electronic credential must match the physical one previously held.

Data collected must only contain information that the applying person explicitly gave consent to use.

Under the bill, the electronic credential system would need to be designed so that a credential holder is not required to display or relinquish possession of a device to law enforcement to verify the credentials.

However, the holder of one would still be required to provide a physical credential to law enforcement upon request.

What they're saying:

Rep. Tabke likened the system to Apple Pay, Google Pay or a chipped credit card that can be readily available on a person’s smartphone before the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee on Wednesday.

According to DVS Director Pong Xiong, such a system is already available in 12 states, and will become increasingly popular in coming years.

Advocates for the system testified on behalf of it likely being safer than the plastic, physical cards people carry, with less chance of loss.

Electronic versions would also be optional for Minnesotans, and not mandated in any capacity.

What's next:

The bill was laid over by the committee for possible inclusion in a larger collection of bills known as an omnibus.

REAL ID in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

A federal deadline for states to provide REAL ID – a form of identification created in 2005 by the U.S. Congress as an enhanced security standard – is set to take effect on May 7, 2025.



After nearly two decades of delays, Minnesota is likely to comply with the standard – initially beginning the process in 2008.

Starting in May, federal agencies will stop accepting standard driver's licenses for:

Taking a flight and going through airport security

Enter a U.S. military base

Enter federal buildings

However, Minnesotans can also apply for an enhanced license through state agencies – valid for everything you can use the REAL ID for, plus you can use it to cross the border in a vehicle or boat to get to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.

Standard licenses will still be valid for typical uses, like driving, voting, or age verification to buy tobacco and alcohol.

You can pre-apply for a REAL ID or advanced driver's license by clicking here.

Getting a REAL ID

What you can do:

The first document needed is one proving identity, date of birth, and legal U.S. presence. It can be a birth certificate, passport, permanent resident card, or certificate of citizenship.

If you have changed your name, you will need proof of each name change from birth to today. Those are things like a marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption decree, or court-ordered name change. A social security number is also needed.

Lastly, you need two documents proving you currently live in Minnesota. That can be a Minnesota driver’s license, income tax return, utility bill, or credit card statement.