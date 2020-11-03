Election Day in Minnesota: Live updates 

Minnesotans are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.

A record number of Minnesotans have already voted. As of Monday evening, more than 1.8 million absentee ballots had been accepted, according to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Simon said overall turnout could hit 80% of the state’s voting-age population—a mark Minnesota has only hit once, in 1956, when voter turnout was 83%.

7 a.m.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. in Minnesota and will be open until 8 p.m. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. You can look up your polling place with the Minneosta Polling Place Finder.

The line to vote at the Assembly of God Church in Eden Prairie, Minnesota on Election Day moments before polls opened at 7 a.m. (Paul Blume/FOX 9 / FOX 9)

You can register to vote at your polling place, with a proof of residence. A full list of what you can bring can be found at mnvotes.org.

If you have not returned your absentee ballot, you can drop it off at a county election office or drop-off location until 3 p.m. You cannot drop off your absentee ballot at your polling place.

Minnesota has already begun counting absentee ballots. If you voted early in person or dropped off or mailed in your absentee ballot, your ballot is being counted and will be included in Tuesday's election results, according to Simon.

