Wisconsin voter guide: How to register to vote, see what's on your ballot, vote early

article

The 2020 general election is Nov. 3.

Early voting is underway in Wisconsin, which has become a key battleground state in the presidential election in recent years. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 20, Wisconsin voters can cast their ballots early in person.

You can see what is on your ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

But, whether you are voting absentee or on Election Day, you need to be registered to vote. In Wisconsin, you can register to vote ahead of time or at your polling place on Election Day.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE/CHECK YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION

Before you can register to vote, you must check to see if you are already registered to vote in Wisconsin. If you are already registered, you can use myvote.wi.gov to update your name or the address the state has on file for you.

If you are not already registered to vote, you can register online, by mail, or in-person at your municipal clerk’s office through the Friday before Election Day or at your polling place on Election Day.

The deadline to register by mail or online was Oct. 14, but if you have not registered to vote yet, you can register at your municipal clerk’s office through the close of business the Friday before the election or at your polling place on Election Day.

PHOTO ID REQUIREMENT

Most Wisconsin voters must show an acceptable photo ID when voting at the polls on Election Day or by absentee ballot. There are some exceptions for absentee voters.

Acceptable photo IDs for voting include:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation-issued driver's license

Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card

Military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service

U.S. passport

Veteran's photo ID card issued by the Veterans Health Administration of the federal Department of Veterans Affairs

ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin.

Some forms of college IDs can also be used

The address on your ID does not have to match your current address and some types of IDs can be used even if they have recently expired.

You can find detailed information on Photo ID and the exceptions to the law at bringit.wi.gov

ABSENTEE/EARLY VOTING

All voters in Wisconsin can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for any reason. Voters must be registered to request an absentee ballot.

The last day to request an absentee ballot for most voters is Oct. 29, although the deadline is later for voters who are indefinitely confined or in the military.

You will need a witness to verify that you filled out your own ballot. You witness must be an adult U.S. citizen who is not a candidate in the upcoming election.

Once your ballot is filled out, place it in the certified envelope. Then, seal and sign the certificate envelope and make sure your witness adds their address and signature too.

If you make a mistake or change your mind about a selection, contact your municipal clerk's office for help

Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day—Nov. 3—to be counted.

There are three ways to return your absentee ballot:

Mail it back: You can mail your absentee ballot back using the pre-addressed, postage paid envelope included with your ballot packet. Officials recommend mailing your ballot back at least seven days before election day. Once your ballot is in the mail, you may not vote in-person at the polls. You can track your ballot to see whether it was received You can mail your absentee ballot back using the pre-addressed, postage paid envelope included with your ballot packet. Officials recommend mailing your ballot back at least seven days before election day. Once your ballot is in the mail, you may not vote in-person at the polls. You can track your ballot to see whether it was received here

Go to your clerk’s office: You can drop off your ballot or vote in-person absentee at You can drop off your ballot or vote in-person absentee at your municipal clerk’s office . Your clerk may also offer other in-person absentee voting locations. You can see your local options here

Take it to your assigned polling place on Election Day: You can drop off your absentee ballot at your assigned polling place or absentee counting location on Election Day. You can find your polling place You can drop off your absentee ballot at your assigned polling place or absentee counting location on Election Day. You can find your polling place here

You can also vote absentee in-person from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. Contact your municipal clerk's office for dates, hours and locations for early voting. Find your local clerk here.

HOW TO FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. You can find your polling place here.

When you are on the site, you will be able to:

View your polling place’s hours and get directions

See what will be on your next ballot

Find your next local election

Learn about absentee voting if you can’t get to your polling place

WHEN ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

The polls are open in Wisconsin from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Anyone still in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.