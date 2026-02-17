Duluth shooting bodycam, squad footage released by authorities

article

Following a fatal shooting in the city of Duluth one week ago, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has released video from the body-worn cameras and squad video that captured the incident.

What we know:

According to a preliminary investigation by the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), on Feb. 10, at approximately 9:40 p.m., authorities say Sgt. Joshua Berndt and Deputy Matthew Sobczak attempted to make a traffic stop for alleged reckless driving near Grand Avenue and 59th Avenue West. A pursuit then ensued, and ended with a PIT maneuver by Sgt. Berndt near the 7900 block of Grand Avenue.

In the videos released, gunshots can be seen being fired by both the driver, later identified as Donald Felver III, and authorities prior to his death.

The BCA says crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and spent casings from inside of Felver’s vehicle.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings, without recommendation on charges, to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.