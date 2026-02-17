Expand / Collapse search
Duluth shooting bodycam, squad footage released by authorities

By
Published  February 17, 2026 4:05pm CST
Duluth
FOX 9
article

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has released video from the body-worn cameras and squad video that captured a fatal shooting in the city of Duluth. (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Bodycam and squad footage has been released following a shooting between a man and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office authorities on Feb. 10 in Duluth.
    • Donald Felver III, 30, has since been identified as the man killed during the incident.
    • In the videos released, gunshots can be seen being fired by both Felver and authorities prior to his death.

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following a fatal shooting in the city of Duluth one week ago, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has released video from the body-worn cameras and squad video that captured the incident.

Duluth shooting footage

What we know:

According to a preliminary investigation by the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), on Feb. 10, at approximately 9:40 p.m., authorities say Sgt. Joshua Berndt and Deputy Matthew Sobczak attempted to make a traffic stop for alleged reckless driving near Grand Avenue and 59th Avenue West. A pursuit then ensued, and ended with a PIT maneuver by Sgt. Berndt near the 7900 block of Grand Avenue.

In the videos released, gunshots can be seen being fired by both the driver, later identified as Donald Felver III, and authorities prior to his death.

The BCA says crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and spent casings from inside of Felver’s vehicle.

BCA investigating fatal deputy-involved shooting in Duluth

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings, without recommendation on charges, to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.

