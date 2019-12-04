Duluth mayor apologizes for city's response to snowstorm, takes 'full responsibility'

article

The mayor of Duluth, Minnesota is apologizing to residents for the city’s response to a massive snowstorm that dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on the city over the weekend.

“As a City, we have let you down in our response to this storm. As Mayor, I take full responsibility,” Mayor Emily Larson said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The National Weather Service reported 21.7 inches of snow fell in a two-day period. Crews were still out Wednesday morning plowing roads.

Two public elementary schools remained closed Wednesday because roads in the area had not yet been cleared of snow.

“To have pockets of our city still untouched this morning is embarrassing and not in keeping with the basic expectations every resident deserves to have for how government needs to show up for you.”

At a press conference Wednesday morning, city staff asked residents to help identify areas that need plow attention. Larson said the city is dedicated to completing the snow removal process as soon as possible.

