Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Minneapolis crash

A 41-year-old St. Paul man was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Minneapolis early Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Interstate 35W at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled from the interstate onto Johnson Street.

The driver was killed and three others – a 28-year-old Little Canada man, a 37-year-old Minneapolis man and a 31-year-old Little Canada man – all suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. The passengers were not wearing seatbelts, the State Patrol's report says.

The crash happened at about 2:26 a.m. on Monday.