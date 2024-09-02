Driver arrested after fatal hit and run in Minneapolis

article

The Brief A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding a motorized minibike in Minneapolis. The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene after striking the man on the minibike. Police are investigating the crash, including whether impairment from drugs or alcohol was involved. The driver is in custody at Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.



Police say a driver ran from a crash scene after fatally hitting a man on a minibike in Minneapolis on Monday.

What do we know?

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the crash along Washington Avenue North near 24th Avenue North. At the scene, they found a man with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while riding a motorized minibike. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

What happened?

Police say preliminary information suggests the victim was traveling west on 24th Avenue and attempted to turn onto Washington. Witnesses reported that a vehicle heading north on Washington at high speed struck the minibike. The driver of the vehicle ran away from the crash scene on foot but was found a short time later.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the wreck.

What's next?

The driver is being held at Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.