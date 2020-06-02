Dog comforts grieving protests at demonstration outside Minnesota Governor's mansion over George Floyd's death

article

A woman brought her dog to the peaceful demonstration at the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday, where the dog helped comfort many grieving people during the sit-in.

Approximately 2,000 people gathered for Monday's peaceful protest, calling for more aggressive charges the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A dog comforted grieving protesters at a demonstration outside the Governor's Mansion Monday.

The owner shared photos of her dog, EnVee, at the demonstration, showing protesters petting and hugging EnVee.

In one photo, EnVee is licking the face of a sobbing protester.

EnVee’s owner, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 9 EnVee is not even a service dog…she’s just a lover.”