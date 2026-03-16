Minnesota weather: A bright, breezy and frigid Monday

The Brief A weekend winter storm is wrapping up after dropping several inches of snow across much of Minnesota. Temperatures are well below average on Monday with highs in the teens and subzero wind chills. Snow chances return Tuesday before warmer temperatures arrive by midweek.



A bitterly cold and breezy Monday follows a weekend winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

A winter storm dropped impressive amounts of snow across parts of Minnesota and produced blizzard-like conditions at times. Some schools remain closed Monday and travel may still be difficult as crews work to clear roads.

READ MORE: Minnesota snow totals for March 14-15 winter storm

Conditions improve Monday with brighter skies, but temperatures will be frigid. Highs reach the mid to upper teens across the state but northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph keep wind chills near or below zero for much of the day.

Overnight is calmer with partly cloudy skies, though it stays frigid as temperatures fall below zero.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday begins cold with some sunshine before clouds increase ahead of the next system. Light snow is possible late in the afternoon and evening, with around 1 to 2 inches possible in the metro area. Highs reach around 20 degrees.

Wednesday turns much milder with sunshine and highs climbing into the 40s as melting begins. The warming trend continues through the end of the week with 50s possible by Friday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)