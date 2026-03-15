Minnesota snow: Joy for some, headache for others

The Brief Minnesotans embrace the return of winter with outdoor activities. A fresh snowfall brings joy to skiers and snowboarders. Residents make the most of the fleeting winter weather.



As snow blankets Minnesota once again, residents are finding joy in the unexpected return of winter.

Embracing the elements

What they're saying:

"Just having fun. playing in the snow. Wasting some energy I suppose," said William Flocken, capturing the spirit of those enjoying the snowy day.

Nathan Melamed said, "Every time it snows over here, we are like let’s go sledding and we take the responsibility to build a jump to have fun."

'It’s so fun'

Local perspective:

While some may have hoped the snow was done for the season, others are thrilled.

"I'm a snowboarder. So really, I love this," said one Melamed.

Diana Munger took a unique approach by skiing to her neighborhood grocery store, saying, "I've been skiing by kids and they've been cheering and people have been giving me high fives so its pretty fun watching everyone have fun in the snow."

Winter activities continue

What we know:

The snowfall has brought a flurry of activity to popular spots like Wirth Park, where people are enjoying cross-country skiing.

Julie Huchenko, who went cross-country skiing for the first time shared her excitement, "It's a lot but its winter. I love it. Each season has to be what it is so I like that."

'Love the snow'

What you can do:

With the snow expected to melt soon, residents are encouraged to make the most of the winter weather.

"Looks like it's going to be gone in two days, so let's take advantage of what we've got today," said Huckenko.