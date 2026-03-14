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Walz authorizes National Guard to help with snow storm

By
Published  March 14, 2026 6:34am CDT
Tim Walz
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the National Guard to help during this weekend's winter storm.
    • Walz says local and county government resources are inadequate to handle this storm.
    • Stay with FOX 9 for updates on this winter storm.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the National Guard to provide support for this weekend's winter storm, which is expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Minnesota. 

Walz authorizes MN National Guard

What they're saying:

On Friday night, Walz posted to X, "I’m grateful to our Guard members for stepping up to help their neighbors. Stay safe out there this weekend!"

Walz's emergency executive order notes this winter storm could bring heavy snow and gusty winds, which could lead to difficult travel and power outages. 

"The resources of local and county governments are inadequate to meet the public safety demands these severe winter weather conditions will create. Steele County has already requested assistance from the Minnesota National Guard. Due to the widespread nature of the storm, other counties will also likely require assistance in the days to come," the order says.

Winter storm warning, blizzard warning

Local perspective:

Much of Minnesota has some type of winter weather alert this weekend, except far northern Minnesota.

A winter storm warning has been issued for 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Monday for the Twin Cities metro. The winter storm warning area includes much of southeastern and central Minnesota. 

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning has been issued for just outside the Twin Cities metro for an area that stretches for much of southwestern and south-central Minnesota. 

Find the latest weather alerts here

Stay with FOX 9 for updates on this winter storm, and download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based alerts. 

Tim WalzWinter WeatherMinnesota