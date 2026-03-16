Live updates: Southern MN roads closed or no travel advisory due to white-out conditions

The Brief A winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin over the weekend. Schools are closed, and some highways are shutdown on Monday. Find live updates on the winter storm below.



Numerous schools are closed and roads in some areas in southern Minnesota are shutdown Monday morning after the weekend winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas and led to blizzard-like conditions at times.

The northern Twin Cities metro saw about 6–10 inches of snow this past weekend, while the southern metro picked up around 10–14 inches. Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin saw the most snow, with 14–20 inches.

READ MORE: School closings | Snow totals | Weather forecast

Watch FOX 9 live in the player above, and find live updates on the winter storm and road conditions.

6:30 a.m. - Slippery roads in Twin Cities

Slippery roads are being reported in the Twin Cities metro as the morning commute gets busier. While major roads are mostly clear of snow, there are sneaky slippery spots on highways.

On I-94 in Brooklyn Park, a car flipped upside down Monday morning.

Find the latest road conditions here.

6:10 a.m. - Twin Cities road conditions

Road conditions in the Twin Cities have improved drastically compared to Sunday, with major highways mostly clear. However, side streets are still mostly covered in snow. It's a different story in southern Minnesota, where blowing and driving snow has led to white-out conditions, prompting roads to close or no travel advisories to be issued.

Find the latest road conditions here.

6 a.m. - Roads closed, no travel advised in southern MN

In southwest Minnesota, roads are closed to traffic and in southeast Minnesota, no travel is advised. This is due to blowing and drifting snow, which is causing white-out conditions.

Roads in the Twin Cities metro are mostly clear, but there are some slippery spots.

Find the latest road conditions here.

5:55 a.m. - Winona County road conditions difficult

The Winona County Sheriff's Office says some roads are "very difficult to drive" due to high crosswinds. Highway 14 around Lewiston is impassable but MnDOT is working to clear it. High winds are causing white-out conditions and drifting.

However, the sheriff's office says roads that are blocked by trees and valleys are mostly clear of snow but layered in ice.

5:36 a.m. - Minnesota House committees canceled Monday

Due to the weekend winter storm, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth canceled all committee hearings scheduled for Monday. The House floor session will happen, but members are encouraged to participate remotely if it's not safe for them to get to St. Paul.

5:25 a.m. - MSP Airport returning to normal

After hundreds of flight cancellations on Sunday, operations at MSP Airport are returning to normal. While the airport is busy, security wait times are around 5-10 minutes.

5:18 a.m. - Roads in Twin Cities mostly clear but slippery spots remain

Road conditions in the Twin Cities on March 16, 2026.

Highways in the Twin Cities metro are mostly clear from snow, but there are slippery spots – especially on ramps and bridges. Parking lots and sidewalks are also slippery, so use caution.

Find the latest road conditions here.

5 a.m. - Roads closed in SW Minnesota

Many roads in southwest Minnesota are closed Monday morning, while roads southeast of the Twin Cities have no travel advisories or are covered in snow.

Find the latest road conditions here.