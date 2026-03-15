Minneapolis closing elementary schools Monday, St. Paul Schools closed

The Brief Officials with Minneapolis Public Schools are declaring a severe weather day for the district on Monday after our weekend blizzard. There will be no school for elementary students (Pre-K through fifth grade). Middle school and high school students will have an e-learning day.



Minneapolis Public Schools have declared a severe weather day for students in the district on Monday after our weekend blizzard.

That means some students won’t have school at all, and others will have an e-learning day.

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MPS closes elementary schools

What we know:

Officials with Minneapolis Public Schools say due to our weekend winter storm, there will be no school for elementary (Pre-K through fifth grade) on Monday.

All MPS-sponsored programs and after-school activities, including adult education, will also be canceled.

E-learning for middle school, high school students

What they're saying:

MPS officials say students in middle school and high school will have an e-learning day.

That means students have a day when the school offers full access to online instruction provided by students' individual teachers due to inclement weather. A school district or charter school that chooses to have e-learning days may have up to five e-learning days in one school year. An e-learning day is counted as a day of instruction and included in the hours of instruction under section.

Each student's teacher must be accessible both online and by telephone during normal school hours on an e-learning day to assist students and parents.

St. Paul Public Schools closed Monday

What we know:

Officials with St. Paul Public schools say there will be no classes on Monday. Students should not report to school, and it will not be an E-learning day. District officials say classes are canceled.

Discovery Club and Adult Basic Education will be closed. All other athletic events and after-school activities will be canceled, with exceptions made on a case-by-case basis.

What we don't know:

Varsity athletics may continue as scheduled at the discretion of the site administrator.

School closings

Why you should care:

Several school districts in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin have announced closures for Monday due to the snowstorm.

As of Sunday afternoon, several districts have either closed or switched to online learning due to the snow storm. Here's a list for Monday.