DNR keeps Mille Lacs Lake walleye limit at three for 2026 open water season

The limit for walleye harvested from Mille Lacs Lake will stay at three for the 2026 open water season, which begins on May 9.

Mille Lacs walleye limit set

By the numbers:

The Minnesota DNR announced the three-walleye limit will remain in place for this year's open water season on Mille Lacs Lake.

Anglers are only allowed to harvest walleyes that are 17 inches or greater, with only one over 20 inches.

State officials add that this year's harvest level shows a "slight decline in the adult walleye population that was observed in last fall's assessment netting."

The current harvest is now set at 105,300 pounds for state-licensed anglers and 79,700 pounds for Tribal fishing. Comparatively, the state's share of the harvest was 113,600 pounds in 2025.

The DNR added that the state will adjust regulations during the season if needed to stop the harvest from exceeding its 105,300 pound share. Those adjustments could include moving to catch-and-release for a portion of the season if needed.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Section Manager Brad Parsons shared the following statement:

"We are pleased to keep the three-walleye limit for the open water season that was in place late last summer through the ice fishing season. We have heard from anglers that they want the opportunity to harvest walleye on Mille Lacs when the population allows, especially early in the open-water season. The lake’s continued health will offer that again this season."

Dig deeper:

More information on Mille Lacs Lake can be found here.