Trump, ICE target Somalis in Minneapolis; city leaders respond

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Tuesday as man as 100 federal agents are in the Twin Cities, via an order from the Trump Administration, to target undocumented Somali residents. The operation started over the weekend, according to a local Somali immigration attorney. President Trump on Tuesday said "Ilhan Omar is garbage," and he "doesn't want Somalis "in our country."



Twin Cities leaders say an immigration enforcement operation by the Trump Administration to target reportedly undocumented Somali residents in Minneapolis is underway, and federal agents are already knocking on doors.

President Trump targeting Minneapolis Somali community

What we know:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a Tuesday news conference as many as 100 federal agents will be deployed to the Twin Cities with a specific purpose to target the Somali community. Federal agents have also previously exercised other operations in Chicago, Los Angeles and Charlotte in recent months.

Frey said as many as 80,000 Somali people live in Minnesota, the largest in the world, and a majority of them are both documented and citizens. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 73% of Somali immigrants are naturalized U.S. citizens.

"To our Somali community, we love you and we stand with you. That commitment is rock solid, Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the entire country," Frey said. "Targeting Somali people means that due process will be violated, mistakes will be made. It means American citizens will be detained for no other reason than the fact that they look like they are Somali. That is not now and will never be a legitimate reason."

ICE operations already underway

The backstory:

A local immigration attorney in the Somali community tells FOX 9 he is hearing from clients that an immigration enforcement operation is already underway, and started over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The source tells FOX 9 one of his clients called him from Fort Snelling after being arrested by ICE officials Tuesday morning outside his home, on his way to work. The client is seeking asylum, with a pending case and authorization to work in the U.S. The man arrested has been in the U.S. for less than two years.

There have also been reports of ICE officers knocking on doors in Minneapolis.

Trump on Somalis: ‘’Ilhan Omar is garbage’

Why you should care:

President Donald Trump held a White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday and addressed a number of topics. Among them, immigration policies and the Somali population in the U.S.

"I don't want them in our country. I know that's not politically correct. I don't care... Ilhan Omar is garbage. Her friends are garbage... These are people who do nothing but complain."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter reacted to that statement at Tuesday's news conference. Carter has been on the scene of two recent federal raids involving immigration enforcement in their communities. Those operations did not involve the Somali population.

"We saw, sadly, the President of the United States opened his mouth to take a whole country of people and denigrate just based on where they come from. Somehow we found ourselves to a place where that doesn’t surprise any of us," Carter said. "America prided itself on being a country of immigrants. It seems the darker skin the immigrants who come to our country are, the more our posture on immigration as a country has shifted. That’s un-American, that’s concerning. The last thing we need is federal agents coming here pretending we should be afraid of somebody just based on the color of their skin, just based on what they look like, just based on what country their ancestors claim. The last thing we need is federal agents coming to town attempting to turn us against each other, to create chaos. We stand together."

Frey also spoke on Trump's comments.

"He’s wrong and we want them here. To villainize and entire group is ridiculous," Frey said.

Minneapolis Police Chief reacts

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said he has done a roll call with the entire department over the last 24 hours as federal agents search for undocumented Somali immigrants. He's also met with local religious leaders, and is in contact with community members.

Minneapols police will not intervene with federal immigration enforcement, but they are on scenes of raids to provide safety to community members, protesters and to uphold the law.

"The fear that immigrant communities have been experiencing in this city is real. People are afraid to go to church, worship, they’re not spending money at our immigrant businesses," O'Hara said.

Gov. Tim Walz reacts

What they're saying:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave his reaction Tuesday the Trump Administration targeting the Somali community. He expects to see an increase in immigration officers in the Twin Cities.

"My expectation is today we will probably see an increased presence of immigration folks in our city. We will probably see the president threaten to use National Guard again," Walz said.

‘Our President is racist’

Why you should care:

Jamal Osman, a Somali-American on the Minneapolis City Council, represents Ward 6, where a majority of the population lives. He reminded residents the City of Minneapolis is there to support the community.

"I know many families are fearful tonight, but the City of Minneapolis stands behind you. Our president is racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic and we are going to fight that," Osman said.