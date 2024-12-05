DFL proposes new Office of Inspector General, GOP claims 'publicity stunt'

The Brief A state lawmaker is proposing legislation that would establish a Minnesota Office of Inspector General. Sen. Heather Gustafson (DFL-Vadnais Heights) said the purpose would be to "ensure accountability, transparency and fiscal responsibility". The proposal will be officially introduced during the Minnesota 2025 legislative session after it convenes on Jan. 14.



A DFL lawmaker hopes to establish a Minnesota Office of Inspector General (OIG) during the next legislative session, but a GOP critic says the move is a "publicity stunt" after a similar proposal earlier this year.

DFL proposal

The proposal was announced by Sen. Heather Gustafson (DFL-Vadnais Heights) with the intention of formally introducing it during the 2025 legislative session.

Sen. Gustafson said establishing the office would provide "a practical solution to ensure accountability, transparency, and fiscal responsibility in state government."

The announcement states the move is a response to the "increasing complexity of government programs" and the office would be a tool to prevent abuse and waste.

DFL officials said the new office would be an overarching one that would "provide oversight for all departments" while taking on duties such as reviewing state contracts and grants.

However, DFL officials say they are still determining if other OIGs would be eliminated under this proposal.

Staff from Sen. Gustafson's office said the state senator will discuss how the structure of those agencies would be affected as she gathers feedback and "works through the bill language."

Senator Gustafson said in her announcement that, "Minnesotans work hard for their money, and they deserve a government that is equally diligent in protecting it."

The Minnesota Department of Human Services currently has an Office of Inspector General that provides "accountability and comprehensive oversight of services and funds", according to its website.

GOP response

Minnesota State Sen. Mark Koran (R-North Branch), who also serves as vice chair of the Legislative Audit Commission, released the following statement in response to the proposal:

"Government accountability shouldn’t be an afterthought and good ideas are not partisan. In the fallout from the Feeding our Future scandal, I publicly supported creating a separate Office of Inspector General rather than piecemealing oversight in various agencies and with limited authority. I welcome Democrats to the table to discuss their ideas. But given the pushback it received when an independent OIG was proposed by a Republican, I don’t really see this as anything more than a publicity stunt. Nothing has changed between now and last session except an election."

During a GOP news conference held in response to the Feeding Our Future fraud back in June, Sen. Koran spoke about the need for an independent OIG, saying it should have "all the capability to identify and investigate and prosecute fraud."

The Feeding Our Future Scandal was investigated by the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor after being directed by the state legislature.

GOP officials say a state Office of Inspector General "would have investigative authority to proactively find fraud and prosecutorial authority to file charges" while acting independent of the executive branch.