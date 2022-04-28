Deshaun Hill killing: Trial date set for Cody Fohrenkam

article

The court has set a trial date for the man charged with gunning down standout Minneapolis North student-athlete Deshaun Hill.

Cody Fohrenkam is facing a charge of second-degree intentional murder for the February shooting, blocks from the North High campus.

The 29-year-old has a lengthy criminal history and remains in the Hennepin County Jail. He was in court for a virtual hearing Thursday.

The state has said it will seek an upward departure at sentencing should Fohrenkam be convicted, arguing that 15-year-old Hill was particularly vulnerable.

Deshaun Hill, a 15-year-old North High student who was shot and killed in February (FOX 9)

Hill was hobbling around in a walking boot because of a broken foot when Fohrenkam allegedly shot him in the head near a corner store in the middle of the day.

A trial has been scheduled for Oct. 3.