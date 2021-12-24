Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Pine County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Wadena County, West Marshall County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Chisago County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Norman County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County

Delta, United cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights amid omicron surge

Published 
Updated 6:34AM
Travel News
Associated Press

NYC offers $100 to get COVID-19 booster vaccine shot

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an incentive for residents to get the COVID-19 booster vaccine. From now until the end of the year at city run vaccine hubs, residents will get $100 in their bank accounts for getting the vaccine booster.

At least three major airlines have reported canceling dozens of flights as illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 take a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season.

Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a "massive rise" in sick leave among pilots. The cancellations on flights to Houston, Boston and Washington come despite a "large buffer" of additional staff for the period.

The airline says it couldn't speculate on whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were responsible because it was not informed about the sort of illness. Passengers were booked on other flights.

Lufthansa said in a statement that "we planned a very large buffer for the vacation period. But this was not sufficient due to the high rate of people calling in sick."

In the U.S., Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they had to cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights because of staff shortages tied to omicron.

"The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," United said in a statement to several news outlets. "As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport."

The airline said it was canceling over 100 flights and working to rebook as many people as possible.

Travel at John Wayne Airport

FILE - Travelers wait for their Christmas and holiday flights at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, on Dec. 21, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Delta said it canceled around 90 flights Friday because of the possibility of bad weather and the impact the omicron after it had "exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying."

It said in a statement to several outlets that it was trying to get passengers to their destinations quickly.

The cancellations come as coronavirus cases driven by the new variant further squeeze staffing at hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers.

Countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines to ease staffing shortages by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel.

RELATED: Final countdown: Last-minute travelers hitting the road ahead of Christmas