Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say
“Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Omicron variant popping up in more states as hospitals keep up with COVID-19 spike
The arrival of omicron comes as hospitals statewide continue to strain under a surge in coronavirus cases, most traced to the delta variant, along with staffing shortages.
Omicron variant: Pfizer running ‘neutralization tests’ with its COVID-19 vaccine
Companies Pfizer and BioNTech are currently running tests in response to the rapidly spreading omicron variant with data likely available in the coming weeks.
First Georgia case of omicron variant identified, quarantined in New Jersey
A Georgia resident who is currently in New Jersey has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced late Friday.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Nebraska, Utah
Much remains unknown about the omicron variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.
Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.