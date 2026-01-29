16 arrested for attacks on federal officers in MN: Here's what we know

The Brief Criminal complaints shed new details on many of the 16 people arrested Wednesday for attacks on federal law enforcement in Minnesota. Pam Bondi announced the arrests in social media posts. All 16 defendants appeared in federal court in Minnesota on Wednesday.



Criminal complaints are shedding new details on the arrests of 16 people for alleged attacks on ICE agents and other federal officers in Minnesota during the ICE surge.

16 arrested in Minnesota

What we know:

On Wednesday, Pam Bondi announced that 16 people had been arrested in Minnesota for attacks on federal officers in Minnesota. Bondi said they were being charged under U.S. code 111 for assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees.

Charging information wasn't initially available for the cases. On Thursday, FOX 9 was able to track down criminal complaints for 13 of the 16 people facing charges.

Christina Rank

The arrest of Christina Rank, an Inver Grove Heights school paraprofessional, was profiled by the Pioneer Press earlier this month. According to the report, Rank was involved in a crash involving a federal vehicle in mid-January and held in federal custody for nearly 12 hours. In a video posted to Facebook by a coworker of Rank's, an ICE officer claimed Rank rammed his vehicle.

According to the complaint against Rank, ICE officers say they were in a parking lot in Inver Grove Heights when Rank approached them and asked if they were ICE. When the officers left the parking lot, they say Rank followed them in her vehicle. ICE officers claim Rank drove into oncoming lanes to follow officers and drove into the path of an ICE vehicle, causing a crash, as they tried to re-enter the parking lot they were already in. According to the complaint, investigators said Rank admitted she was trying to block the ICE agents from entering the parking lot.

Madeline Tschida

On Jan. 16, ICE officers allege Tschida was part of a group of eight to ten vehicles that parked around ICE vehicles "making it difficult for them to leave" the area of a surveillance operation in Monticello, Minn. The group of observers were blowing whistles and yelling at officers, according to the complaint.

ICE officers claim they ordered Tschida to step back and she ignored their commands. She was initially arrested for impeding operations. However, the complaint alleges that Tschida kicked open the rear door of a transport vehicle she was placed in, hitting an ICE officer in the leg, and attempted to run away.

Quentin Williams

Williams was another member of the crowd outside Roosevelt. According to his criminal complaint, Border Patrol alleges that Williams shoved federal law enforcement members during the chaos outside the school. At one point, officers say Williams grabbed and attempted to pick up an agent.

Nitzana Flores

Flores was arrested as part of a confrontation between federal officers and students and staff at Roosevelt High School on Jan. 7. On that day, Border Patrol agents were trying to make an arrest when they said a U.S. citizen intervened and led them on a chase that ended at Roosevelt as students were being released. As officers were arresting that person, the feds say a Roosevelt teacher interjected into the arrest and "assaulted" a federal officer. Cell phone video showed federal authorities ultimately deploying a chemical irritant outside the school in attempt to control crowds.

Flores was among the crowd at the school. Authorities allege that she "dropped her shoulder" and collided with two Border Patrol agents. The complaint states she continued to fight with Border Patrol agents as they arrested her.

Gillian Etherington

Etherington was the U.S. citizen who authorities say sparked the chase that ended at Roosevelt. According to the complaint, Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection agents were on patrol in the Twin Cities when they encountered a Toyota pickup which they said was "driving erratically" and bumped into a Border Patrol vehicle, which forced it to separate from the rest of the convoy.

Officers attempted to box in the Toyota, but it got away and ultimately ended up striking an unmarked law enforcement vehicle near Roosevelt High School.

According to the complaint, agents busted Etherington's windows to force her out of the vehicle, and she yelled "Free Palestine" as she was dragged out of the truck.

Helicity Borowska

Borowska was arrested during a protest outside the Whipple Federal Building on the night of Jan. 16.

According to the complaint, Borowska was wearing red markings on her face that mimic a gunshot wound. Customs and Border Protection officers who were working security outside the Whipple Building claim Borowski spat on officers as they moved in to push back protesters from the building's entrance. When officers later attempted to arrest Borowska, they say she again spat in the face of a Customs and Border Protection officer.

William Vermie

According to the complaint, Vermie was part of a crowd of protesters that interrupted an ICE operation on Jan. 13 on Park Avenue in Minneapolis.

Federal authorities allege that Vermie "aggressively" ran toward a line of officers and struck an officer in the hand. After being ordered to get back, officers say Vermie struck the officer again. The complaint states Vermie then struggled with officers as he was arrested.

Paul Johnson

Customs and Border Protection agents allege Johnson was driving a yellow van following agents on Jan. 22 after they made an arrest.

"At a certain point," the charges state, "the driver of the yellow van exited his vehicle, approached the vehicle driven by CBPOs with a baseball bat in Johnson's hand."

Agents ordered Johnson to get back, the complaint states, which Johnson did. He returned to his van and left the bat behind. But, agents say he grabbed a canister of pepper spray and walked back to the agents and sprayed the passenger side of the vehicle.

Back at his van, agents were attempting to arrest Johnson when they say he put the van in gear and then again sprayed the canister at agents.

Joshua Doyle

The criminal complaint states that Doyle interrupted a Homeland Security Investigations surveillance operation in the area of Dupont Avenue North and Colfax Avenue North in Minneapolis on the morning of Jan. 21.

Doyle approached the HSI vehicles as they were watching a target and took photos of their vehicles. At one point, investigators saw Doyle put his hands on the vehicle, and they feared he may have been planting something like a tracking device on the vehicle.

Agents ultimately confronted Doyle. When they exited the vehicle, Doyle told an agent they dropped their phone. When the agent bent down to pick up the phone, Doyle kicked at the agent, striking his hands. Doyle was then taken into custody.

Kirubele Adbebe

Adbebe was reportedly spotted "interfering" with government vehicles outside the Whipple Building on Jan. 13. Federal Protective Service investigators later spotted Adbebe spitting on passing vehicles, kicking tires, and opening the trunk of a moving government vehicle. Investigators say Adbebe resisted arrest when he was taken into custody.

Nasra Ahmed

Before details of her Jan. 14 arrest were made public, Ahmed appeared with Minnesota lawmakers for a press conference detailing her detainment by ICE officers.

Ahmed claimed she was wrongly taken into custody by ICE following an incident in her neighborhood in St. Paul. Ahmed said she mistakenly got caught in the middle of an ICE arrest of two other Somali men. Ahmed claimed an ICE officer called her a racial slur and used excessive force when arresting her. Lawmakers implied that Ahmed's arrest may have been an instance of racial profiling.

However, in a criminal complaint, federal authorities accuse Ahmed of starting the confrontation, saying she approached ICE officers and "began yelling obscenities." An officer then saw Ahmed raise her arm as if to throw something and another agent was struck in the leg by an egg. When officers attempted to arrest her, they claim she resisted and spat at officers. At one point, according to the complaint, Ahmed allegedly said: "I have zero regrets."

Matrim Charlebois

Charlesbois is accused of blocking traffic outside the Whipple Building on Jan. 13. According to the complaint, Charlebois ignored orders from law enforcement and then swung a metal cane she was using for mobility assistance at an officer, narrowly missing their head. The complaint states Charlebois took another swing with the cane and struck a law enforcement SUV multiple times.

Abgikadir Noor

In social media posts and a press release, Bondi and the Department of Justice identified a suspect as Abdikadir Noor. However, court filings identify the suspect as Abgikadir Noor. FOX 9 has reached out to the DOJ and U.S. Attorney's Office to confirm the identity of the suspect. A person by the name of Abdikadir Noor is a plaintiff in the ACLU lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security over excessive force by ICE officers.

Ilan Wilson-Soler

The Department of Justice states that Wilson-Soler sprayed law enforcement officers with a large fire extinguisher, then ran away. While fleeing, she allegedly collided with another officer and struck the officer in the knee with the extinguisher.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 hasn't yet been able to locate the full criminal complaints for three arrestees: Margaret Sager, Ilan Wilson-Soler, and Alice Valentine.