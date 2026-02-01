LIVE UPDATES: ICE in Minnesota: Liam Ramos returns, Federal officers ID'd in Pretti shooting

The Brief Liam Ramos, the 5-year-old boy who was taken into ICE custody, has returned to Minnesota. ProPublica identified Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez as the officers who shot Alex Pretti. Vigils to remember Alex Pretti were held at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis and outside the Minneapolis VA on Sunday.



Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old boy in a bunny hat whose detainment went viral, is back home in Minnesota. Here are the latest updates from the ICE surge in Minnesota.

5:30 p.m. - DHS won't ID agents in Alex Pretti shooting

FOX 9 reached out to DHS Sunday night to confirm the names of two agents involved in Alex Pretti's fatal shooting. DHS responded with the following statement:

"DHS will never confirm or deny attempts to dox our law enforcement officers. Doxxing our officers put their lives and their families in serious danger. Our law enforcement officers are on the frontlines arresting terrorists, gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and rapists. Now, thanks to the malicious rhetoric of sanctuary politicians, they are under constant threat from violent agitators. They are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. Publicizing their identities puts their lives and the lives of their families at serious risk. This matter remains under investigation."

5 p. m. - Vigil held at Minneapolis VA honoring Pretti

A crowd gathered outside the Minneapolis VA on Sunday to honor Alex Pretti. Pretti was an ICU nurse at the VA. Flowers were laid along a fence outside the VA and a flag was hung on the fence along with signs honoring Pretti.

Speakers included local leaders, union officials for the VA, and community activists.

4:30 p.m. – Federal officers who shot Pretti identified in ProPublica report

ProPublica has identified Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez as the two federal agents who fired shots during the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. ProPublica made the identification using government records obtained by the nonprofit journalism entity. ProPublica editors justified releasing the names by citing the need for "sunlight and public scrutiny" after reports indicated the masked agents fired 10 shots while Pretti was on the ground.

2 p.m. – Pretti remembered at a remembrance service

A remembrance service was hosted at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis on Sunday to honor Alex Pretti. The service was hosted by WeCare, a nonprofit that helps healthcare professionals in the Twin Cities. Speakers included healthcare professionals, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and spiritual leaders.

10:50 a.m. – Release of Liam Conejo Ramos

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, returned to Minnesota on Sunday morning following their release from an ICE detention center in Texas. Their return was facilitated by an emergency order from a federal judge and an escort by Representative Joaquin Castro, who picked them up from the Dilley Detention Center.

While the family's attorney maintains they are in the country legally while pursuing asylum, the Department of Homeland Security continues to dispute allegations regarding the circumstances of their initial arrest. Despite this reunion, Columbia Heights school officials noted that four other students from the same district remain in federal custody in Texas.

FOX 9 can be viewed in the player above. Live events can be viewed in the player below: