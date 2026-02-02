Amber Alert suspect offered nanny services on social media, Sherburne County deputies say

The Brief A man charged in a Minnesota Amber Alert abduction is suspected of offering nanny and day care services on social media before the incident. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on 28-year-old Joseph Andrew Bragg, the suspect in the case. Anyone who may have hired Bragg is asked to call the BCA tipline at



Deputies say the man charged in the Amber Alert abduction in Sherburne County is suspected of offering nanny and day care services on social media prior to the abduction.

The backstory:

The kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl on Jan. 21 sparked a statewide search and ultimately an Amber Alert in Minnesota.

The girl was taken from the City of Zimmerman around 4 p.m. Law enforcement across Minnesota and about 700 community members helped search for the missing girl. The girl wasn't located until a traffic stop in Albert Lea around 1 a.m. the following morning.

What's new:

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said Monday it is seeking more information on the suspect in the Amber Alert case, 28-year-old Joseph Andrew Bragg.

In a news release, deputies say they've learned that Bragg had past communications with parents through social media offering nanny and day care services. Investigators are asking anyone who may have hired Bragg to call their tipline.

Bragg was charged last month with felony kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case.

Local perspective:

Bragg became a suspect after the girl's mother reported an unusual online interaction with him in December. Bragg had contacted the mother on Facebook, claiming to be interested in child care work before being blocked.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities tracked Bragg's location using his cell phone and were able to determine he was driving a rented white Dodge Ram, leading to his arrest.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Bragg can call the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) tipline at (651) 793-2465.