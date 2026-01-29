Zimmerman mom thanks law enforcement, volunteers who searched during Amber alert

The Brief The family of the 7-year-old girl who was abducted in Zimmerman is thanking the law enforcement personnel and volunteers who searched for her durin an Amber Alert last week. Multiple law enforcement agencies and more than 700 volunteers participated in an intense search until the girl was found. The girl was found at a truck stop about 12 miles from the Iowa border with a man who is now charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.



The mother of a girl who was kidnapped from Zimmerman, Minnesota, thanked the people who helped in a widespread search prompted by an Amber Alert.

The girl was found at a truck stop with 29-year-old Joseph Andrew Bragg, who is now facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

Click here to access a GoFundMe to support the family.

Mother of girl kidnapped in Zimmerman breaks silence

What they're saying:

Through her attorney, the mother of the kidnapped child thanked first responders and community members who helped search for the missing girl and shared the following statement:

"I am beyond grateful and incredibly proud of law enforcement and everyone in the community who made our little girl a priority and helped bring her home. As we focus on healing and recovery, we’re grateful to have the support to help us guide through what comes next."

READ MORE: Amber Alert: ‘Social media tie’ investigated after 7-year-old found safe

Her attorney, Imran Ali, shared the following statement:

"The tenacious work of law enforcement led to the capture of this monster. This is an extremely difficult and emotional time for the family. They are caring for their daughter, participating in a criminal investigation, and trying to process what they’ve been through. My role is to help protect their legal interests so they can focus on healing."

Man criminally charged

Joseph Andrew Bragg, 29, has now been charged with felony kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly abducting the girl once she got off the school bus. (FOX 9)

The backstory:

Joseph Andrew Bragg, 29, is charged with felony kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:31 p.m. the department received a call regarding a missing 7-year-old girl who was abducted in the City of Zimmerman after she got off a school bus.

Deputies were informed she usually exited a school bus by 3:40 p.m., but miscommunication among family led to confusion about where she could have been after the bus stop.

After contacting 911, authorities issued an Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) notification that was sent out to Sherburne County for residents to aid in the investigation.

During a continued search, authorities came to believe that the girl had been the victim of an abduction, and Bragg as a suspect came into focus.

According to charges, the mother informed law enforcement that she had an unusual online interaction in December involving an individual with a Facebook profile username of "Joseph Bragg." She told authorities that he had "added" her on Facebook in early December, and that she initially "added" him back when she thought she recognized him as a relative of an associate.

However, she later determined that the family did not know Bragg, and he allegedly stated that he had "just seen her profile and wanted to communicate."

Charges state that Bragg began to ask the mother about herself, whether she had children, and indicated a desire to engage in activities with children. At that point, he claimed to work in child care and asked the mother if she knew anyone in the area looking for help, before he was eventually blocked.

As authorities worked to determine where the victim was, they learned Bragg had access to a rental white Dodge Ram, and later gained access to location data on his cell phone that produced updates on his location – showing he was actively traveling south toward Iowa.

An Amber Alert was then issued once law enforcement was in a position to potentially apprehend him.

Around 12:34 a.m., the Albert Lea Police Department responded to the area of the Trails Travel Center and Love’s Truck Stop in Albert Lea, about 12 miles from the Iowa border, after spotting the pickup truck.

A sergeant with the department then activated a stop on County Road 46, during which he observed the interior of the vehicle being "packed full of items, making it difficult to view the back seat."

The missing girl was then located by the sergeant, and Bragg was placed under arrest.