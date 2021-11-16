Deadly Blaine hit-and-run suspect arrested for DUI after posting bail

A man accused of hitting and killing a Blaine woman who was out walking her dog was arrested last week in Eden Prairie on suspicion of driving under the influence.

On Nov. 8, police found 31-year-old John Jones slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle in a no-parking zone at Eden Prairie Center while his girlfriend was shopping inside, according to an arrest warrant issued Tuesday.

Police reported that after waking, Jones had slurred speech, constricted pupils and was unsteady on his feet and very disoriented. He nodded off several times while officers were arresting him.

They found empty drug needles inside the vehicle. Blood sample results are pending.

Jones was charged with criminal vehicular homicide for hitting and killing 56-year-old Bridget Dunn while she was out walking her dog in Blaine on Oct. 25. At the time of his arrest, Jones was out on $70,000 bail with conditions that he avoid drugs and alcohol.

The Anoka County Attorney’s Office filed a warrant on Tuesday for Jones’ arrest for allegedly violating the conditions of his bail in that case. He was arrested in Lindstrom Tuesday afternoon on multiple warrants for violating the conditions of his bail and probation. He is now booked back in the Anoka County Jail.

FOX 9 reached Dunn's husband, Chris. He said the family is frustrated to learn Jones was able to post bond and get back behind the wheel of a vehicle. State records show Jones' drivers license is currently suspended.