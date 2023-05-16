Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
9
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Carver County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County

Dairy Queen sued by MOA for nearly $75K in due rent, violation of lease

By
Published 
Mall of America
FOX 9

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A summer staple for many Minnesotans as the heat rolls around, Dairy Queen is under pressure by the Mall of America over rent it says is still due to them as part of a lease agreement.

According to a lawsuit filed on behalf of MOAC - the owner of Mall of America - in June 2018, Non-Typical Companies Inc. – the owner of the Dairy Queen franchise located in Suite E282 of Mall of America - agreed to a five-year lease agreement with the mall.

The agreement stipulated the Dairy Queen location would pay rent to MOAC in monthly installments, on or before the first day of each month, as well as, a percentage of its adjusted gross sales exceeding a pre-set sales breakpoint. Additional rent also consisted of charges such as taxes, operating costs and "common area maintenance."

However, according to the lawsuit, the location has failed and refused to pay any rent since January 2023, currently amounting to a delinquent amount of $74,854.86. As part of the lease violation, "MOAC has the immediate right to re-enter and take possession of the leased premises."

Now MOAC is seeking an immediate Writ of Recovery to retrieve the costs and disbursements it has incurred as a result.

In March, MOA announced three new dining options that would open this year.